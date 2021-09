print

This week’s special guest (Monday, 6th September 2021) was former Galway & Rahoon/Newcastle hurler Tony Óg Regan will be our special guest.



Now retired, Tony Óg is an experienced performance and wellbeing coach enabling individuals, teams, and organisations unlock the next level in terms of their health, wellbeing and performance.

