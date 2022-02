After a hectic couple of weeks for NUIG Sports, this week’s speical guest on ‘Over the Line’ was Tony ‘Horse’ Regan.

NUIG were successful in the Sigerson Cup beating UL in the final but were beaten by their same rivals in controversial circumstance in the Fitzgibbon decider.

We chat to the college legend about the games and the important part sport plays in the life of the students.

