This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Connacht rugby full back Tiernan O’Halloran.

Tiernan hails from Clifden and made his 200th Connacht cap last weekend against Glasgow Warriors.

He has represented Ireland on six occasions, the first coming against South Africa in 2016.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy, William Davies and George McDonagh.

