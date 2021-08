print

One of Galway’s all-time favourite footballers Seán Óg de Paor was last night’s special guest on ’Over the Line.’

Seán Óg has won every honour in the game including two All-Irelands, six Connacht, two All-Stars and a county medal with his club An Cheathrú Rua, to name but a few.

He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh on Monday, 30th August 2021.

