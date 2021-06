print

On ‘Over The Line’ this week (Monday, 21st June), our special guest was Ballinasloe’s famous footballing son, Sean Keeley.



Sean who played at right full back on the 1956 Galway team that beat Cork in the All-Ireland final talks to Darren Kelly about his years playing for Galway and Ballinasloe.

(Below is the extended raw interview featuring the full 65 minutes of Darren and Sean’s chat).

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.