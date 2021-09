print

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ is Ireland rugby legend Noel Mannion.



The Ballinasloe man needs little introduction. He played as a number eight for Ireland from 1988 to 1993, winning 16 caps and scoring 3 tries.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by JFW Renewables, broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.