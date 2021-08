print

Our special guest on ‘Over The Line’ this week (Monday, 23rd August) was Galway & Castlegar All-Ireland winner Michael Connolly.

As part of the 1980 Castlegar team, Michael won the All-Ireland club championship and went on to play in Galway’s famous All-Ireland victory over Limerick in the same year.

Michael was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

