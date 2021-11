This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Galway WFC and former Republic of Ireland international Meabh De Burca.

Méabh started her playing career with Salthill Devon and played 52 times for the Republic of Ireland before retiring in 2017. She also played club football in the USA, Norway and Sweden.

She chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.