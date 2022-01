On ‘Over the Line’ this week, our special guest was Kevin Reidy.

Kevin is a former manager of Kilkerrin-Clonberne Ladies Football team. He also managed Galway ladies and Mayo ladies.

He has just been appointed as the new manager of Tuam Stars for the coming year and was part of the last Tuam Stars side to win the Galway SFC title, back in 1994.

He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

