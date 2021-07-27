OVER THE LINE: Special Guest – Julie-Ann Russell (26th July 2021)

print

This week on Over the Line, we welcome Julie-Ann Russell as our special guest between 8 & 10pm.

Julie-Ann is a regular on the Republic of Ireland women’s international team and has just returned to Ireland from Australia to join Galway WFC.

She has had a stellar career so far and in 2014 was voted both FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year and the Women’s National League Senior Player of the Year.

She has played in three FAI Women’s Cup finals for three different teams and chatted to Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’, sponsored by JFW Renewables, broadcasts every Monday from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.