OVER THE LINE: Special Guest – Joe Healy

This week’s (August 16th) special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was former Galwegians President and Galway Bay FM rugby pundit Joe Healy.

Joe chatted to Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh and William Davies about Galwegians, Connacht and his own distinguished career in rugby at national, provincial and local level.

The former Connacht backrower reminisced about how important the club was to the community in his playing days.

