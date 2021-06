print

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, next Monday on Over the Line we welcome one of Ireland’s greatest athletes, Eamonn Coghlan.

Eamonn is a world champion at 5,000m and a three-time Olympian. He broke the indoor mile world record on three occasions and gained his nickname, “The Chairman of the Boards”, as a result of his great success on the US indoor circuit.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday from 8pm.