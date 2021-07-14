OVER THE LINE: Special Guest – Anthony Finnerty

print

This week (12th July), our special guest on Over the Line was former Mayo forward Anthony Finnerty who played for Mayo from 1986 to 1996.

Galway and Mayo will meet in another Connacht Final in two weeks time (Croke Park, Sunday, 25th July – 1.30pm).

Anthony is based at Ward’s Hotel in Salthill where his son Robert plays with the local club, Salthill/Knocknacarra and is now playing senior football for Galway.

Anthony is a proud Mayo man but also a very proud father!

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday from 8pm.