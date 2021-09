OVER THE LINE: Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell

print

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell joined Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh on Monday (6th September 2021) to preview the 2021 Brooks Senior Hurling Championship.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry vs Gort (7pm Duggan Park)

Saturday, 11th September 2021

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship

Sarsfields vs Tommy Larkins (1.30pm Duggan Park)

Loughrea vs Oranmore/Maree (2pm Kenny Park)

Turloughmore vs Craughwell (3.45pm Pearse Stadium)

Killimordaly vs St. Thomas (4.45pm Kenny Park)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Ardrahan vs Clarinbridge (1.30pm Pearse Stadium)

Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Mullagh (2pm Gort)

Padraig Pearses vs Athenry (4.15pm Duggan Park)

Kilconieron vs Beagh (5pm Loughrea)

Sunday, 12th September

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Castlegar (11.30am Loughrea)

Liam Mellows vs Cappataggle (2.15pm Kenny Park)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Ballinderreen vs Portumna (11.30am Kenny Park)

