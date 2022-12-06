OVER THE LINE: Seán Bán Breathnach (Special Guest – Monday, 5th December 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was a true legend of Irish sports broadcasting, Seán Bán Breathnach.

Seán Bán finished up on Raidió na Gaeltachta recently but remains on with TG4. He also worked with RTE in the early years before moving to his beloved RnaG.

During a decorated career which started behind the microphone in 1969 he has delivered some of the most iconic commentaries of a generation.

Seán Bán has some great stories to tell and many happy Irish sporting and worldly memories spanning more than 50 years.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.