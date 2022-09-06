OVER THE LINE: Rónán Ó Coisdealbha (Special Guest – Monday, 5th September 2022)

This week , our special guest on ‘Over the Line’ was TG4’s head of sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha to talk about all things sport and TG4.

Rónán has been the head of sport at TG4 since 1999 and has driven TG4 in their success in covering Ladies Football, Women’s soccer, Connacht Rugby, the club football & hurling championships as well as a number of significant international sporting events around the world. He is also a current member of the TG4 board.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.