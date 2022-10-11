OVER THE LINE: Ricky O’Flaherty (Special Guest – Monday, 10th October 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over the Line’ was former Galway United legend Ricky O’Flaherty.

Through the 90s, Ricky was one of the top strikers in the League of Ireland and played St Patricks Athletic and Shelbourne before returning to his native Galway in the latter part of the decade.

In all Ricky scored 44 goals in the Premier Division & First Division.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

