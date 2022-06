Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh are joined in studio by Pete Finnerty, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh to pay tribute to former Galway hurling board secretary Phelim Murphy who passed away on Friday.

We also hear from Seamus Murphy, a member of the six-in-a-row winning Turloughmore team in the 1960s.

