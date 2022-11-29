OVER THE LINE: Pete Foley (Special Guest – Monday, 28th November 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Black Dragon kickboxing king Pete Foley.

Pete has been involved in Martial Arts for over 45 years and he introduced the sport of Kickboxing to Galway in March 1996.

Pete is the Chief Instructor for Black Dragon Kickboxing in Ireland and the president of IKF Ireland (International Kickboxing Federation Ireland).

He has trained multiple World and European champions over the years and works with the Department of Education in secondary schools all over Galway City and County teaching the basics in Boxing, Kickboxing and Self Defence. He also lectures in Street Awareness and personal safety with Transition Year Students.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

