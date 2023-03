This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn Chairman and their most decorated footballer Paul Clancy.

An All-Ireland winner in 1998 & 2001, Paul has been central to the recent successes of his home club.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.