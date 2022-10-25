OVER THE LINE: Padraic Joyce (Special Guest – Monday, 24th October 2022)

Galway senior football manager Padraic Joyce was the special guest on ‘Over The Line’ this week.

Leading Galway to the All-Ireland last year Padraic has given Galway supporters a huge lift and stays on as manager for another three years.

As a marquee player, Padraic has two All-Irelands, three All-Stars and 4 county medals with his beloved Killererin.

Padraic was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.