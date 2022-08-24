OVER THE LINE: Molly Dunne (Special Guest – Monday, 22nd August 2022)

Eyrecourt’s Molly Dunne was this week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line.’

Molly coached the Galway Intermediate Camogie team to All-Ireland success in Croke Park alongside Cathal Murray this year.

She won an All-Ireland senior medal with Galway in 2013 and won an All-Star in 2015.

She was captain of Eyrecourt when they reached the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final in 2016.

Molly also coached Offaly’s St Rynagh’s to two intermediate club titles (20 & 21) in the same calendar year.

She is a Sports Development Officer at ATU Galway (formerly GMIT) and has the distinction of climbing to base camp of Mount Everest.

She chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and Sharon Glynn.

