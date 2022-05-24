OVER THE LINE: Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath (Monday, 23rd May 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was one of Galway’s most decorated sports people, Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath.

The Bullaun man captained Galway in 1993 and has two All-Ireland medals, two All-Stars, two All-Ireland Club titles and 5 county medals.

He has managed Sarsfields Camogie team to All-Ireland success on two occasions, the latest this year when they won the 2021 title.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh

