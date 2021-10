This week on ‘Over the Line,’ we talked to Kiltullagh/Killimorday’s Lorraine Ryan.

Lorraine played for Galway for more than a decade, captained Galway to All-Ireland Camogie success in 2013 and has three All Star awards.

She chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by JFW Renewables, broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.