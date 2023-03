This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Galway and Loughrea hurling stalwart Johnny Coen.

Johnny retired in December from county hurling. He won All-Irelands in Minor (2009), Under-21 (2011) and Senior (2017) in the maroon & white of Galway.

We also heard from OxyGeneration founder Brian Lynch.

Both Brian and Johnny were talking to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

