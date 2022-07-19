OVER THE LINE: John O’Mahony (Special Guest – Monday, 18th July 2022)

Twenty one years after leading Galway to the last All-Ireland senior football victory, John O’Mahony was the special guest on Over the Line this week.

Back then, Padraic Joyce was one of his most able deputies and we will chat to John about 2001 and 1998 as we also look forward to the All-Ireland final against Kerry.

Now manager of Salthill/Knocknacarra, we will re-live those great times.

John was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

