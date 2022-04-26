OVER THE LINE: John McIntyre (Special Guest – Monday, 25th April 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Connacht Tribune Sports Editor John McIntyre.

John captained Tipperary senior hurlers in the 80’s, managed Galway senior hurlers from 2008 to 2011 and Offaly on two occasions.

He was also involved with a number of clubs including Clarinbridge, Sarsfields, Castlegar, Kinvara and Loughrea.

John joined the Tribune in 1980 as a cub reporter and was appointed Sports Editor in 1986.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.