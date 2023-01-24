OVER THE LINE: John McIntyre Chats about Galway 2023 and the recent Galway Sports Awards

Connacht Tribune Sports Editor John McIntyre was the special guest this week on ‘Over The Line’ (Monday, 23rd January).

John discussed the recent 2022 Galway Sports Awards acknowledging the great achievements of the county’s athletes over the past 12 months.

And he also looked ahead to this year and gave his thoughts on what to expect from Galway’s various teams.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

