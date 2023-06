This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Galway United manager John Caulfield.

John returns at the halfway point of the season with his team 13 points clear of their nearest rivals Waterford United, to chat about his plans for the remainder of 2023.

He was talking to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.