This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Galway and Mountbellew/Moylough star, Joe Bergin.



Joe played midfield for Galway in their All-Ireland win in 2001 and was named All-Stars ‘Young Footballer of the Year’ in 2000. Joe also won an Under-21 All-Ireland in 2002 and 5 Connacht Senior titles.

