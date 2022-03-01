Over The Line: Jeff Lynskey (Special Guest – Monday, 28th February 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was NUIG Fitzgibbon hurling manager Jeff Lynskey.

Jeff has been involved with Galway hurling for many years. He won a Minor All-Ireland in 1994 and also played for the U21s .

As well as representing his club Liam Mellows, Jeff is best remembered for leading Galway to three Minor titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 before going on to take charge of the U20s.

He guided NUIG to the final of the Fitzgibbon Cup just recently losing out to UL in the final.

He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

