This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Galway United great Gerry Daly.

Gerry was one of a generation of local players who played with United in the early days of their existence.

A right full-back who was compared with the very best in the League of Ireland at the time.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and Mike Rafferty.

