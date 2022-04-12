OVER THE LINE GAA Extra Podcast Special (Leinster Hurling Championship Preview – Monday, 11th April 2022)

This week’s edition of ‘Over The Line’ was special GAA Extra podcast special from the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa.

Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Ollie Turner were joined by a host of guests as we previewed Galway’s upcoming campaign in the Leinster championship.

All-Ireland winning managers Michéal Donoghue and Cyril Farrell were there along with Galway’s Cathal Moore, Kilkenny’s Aidan Fogarty and Clare’s Jamesie O’Connor.

And there was also some craic with Tierney Talks

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.