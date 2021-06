print

Former Roscommon footballer Frankie Dolan joined the lads this week to chat about his autobiography ‘Outside of the Right.’

He talks about winning the 2001 Connacht championship after they beat Galway in Tuam, and Mayo with a last gasp goal by Gerry Lohan in the final; and he discusses the ‘Naked Pool’ incident in Derry when John Tobin was manager!

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday from 8pm.