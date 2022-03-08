OVER THE LINE: Donnie Farragher (Special Guest – Monday, 7th March 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was former Mervue United and Galway United striker Donnie Farragher.

Donnie played 54 times for Galway United in the mid nineties and notched up 19 goals.

He won every honour in football with Mervue United before joining Galway United where he remained for three seasons.

Donnie has also stayed involved in administration with Mervue and Galway United right up to the present day.

He was chatting to Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

