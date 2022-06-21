OVER THE LINE: Donal Ó Fátharta (Special Guest – Monday, 20th June 2022)

An Spidéal’s Donal Ó Fátharta was the special guest on ‘Over The Line’ this week.

Synonymous with the development of underage footbal in the county, Donal has managed both the Galway minors and under 20 teams with great success.

Many of the players under his watch in these grades are now playing senior football for Galway and will represent the county in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh this Sunday (26th June – 1.45pm Croke Park).

Donal was chatting to Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh

