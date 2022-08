Cortoon Shamrock’s Derek Savage was this week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line.’

Derek has two All-Ireland medals (1998 & 2001) and six Connacht titles during his time playing for Galway. He won an All-Star in 2000 and played his club football with Cortoon Shamrocks until he retired a couple of seasons ago.

He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.