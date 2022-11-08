OVER THE LINE: Dave Howarth (Special Guest – Monday, 7th November 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Dave Howarth.

Dave has a proven track record in strength and conditioning working across multiple sports in professional, institute and private sectors throughout Australia, North America and Europe.

Dave spent five years as Head of Athletic Performance at Connacht Rugby.

He started his career as a greenkeeper at 17 and has since made a big name for himself in high-performance sports such as rugby, surfing, golf, basketball and boxing.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and William Davies.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.