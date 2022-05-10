OVER THE LINE: Damien Curley (Special Guest – Monday, 9th May 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was GMIT (ATU) GAA Development Officer Damien Curley.

Damien took up his position with the Galway College in 1997 after qualifying with a Sports and Recreation Management degree at Waterford RTC.

He was a member of the Kiltormer team that won the All-Ireland club hurling title in 1992 and was became a member of the Galway backroom team with Anthony Cunningham in 2013.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

