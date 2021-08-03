OVER THE LINE: Cyril Donnellan chats about Joe Canning

print

Last night (August 2nd) on ‘Over The Line,’ Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh looked back on the career of Joe Canning following his retirement.

Former Galway hurler and Galway Bay FM commentator Cyril Donnellan joined the lads to share his thoughts with about Joe’s career, how the Portumna ace set high standards for himself and about how Joe was an ambassador for the game both on and off the field.

