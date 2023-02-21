OVER THE LINE: Colm Callanan (Special Guest – Monday, 20th February 2023)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was legendary Galway and Kinvara goalkeeper Colm Callanan.

Colm was in goal when Galway faced Waterford in the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling final. He conceded two goals but ended with an All-Ireland medal after their 0-26 to 2-17 victory and a first All-Ireland championship for Galway in 29 years.

Colm was speaking to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and Sean Walsh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.