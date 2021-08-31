OVER THE LINE: Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Previews

print

Ollie Turner and Kevin O’Dwyer got together on ‘Over The Line’ this week (Monday, 30th August) to preview the upcoming Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate Football Championships.

Seventeen games take place across the county this weekend as Maigh Cuilinn begin their senior championship defence; while 2020 intermediate winners Cortoon Shamrocks aim to make an impact in the top flight.

Firstly, Ollie and Kevin looked at what to expect in the senior championship.

Afterwards, they previewed the intermediate championship which also gets underway this Saturday.

Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday, 4th September 2021

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Killererin vs Menlough (2.15pm Duggan Park)

Mícheál Breathnach vs Headford (3pm Clonbur)

Caltra vs St. Brendan’s (5pm Duggan Park)

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor vs St. Gabriel’s (5pm The Prairie)

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Caherlistrane (3pm Tuam Stadium)

Oughterard vs Monivea/Abbey (3.15pm Pearse Stadium)

Corofin vs Bearna (5.45pm Tuam Stadium)

Maigh Cuilinn vs Claregalway (6pm Pearse Stadium)

Sunday, 5th September

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship

An Spideal vs Milltown (12.30pm Pearse Stadium)

Cortoon Shamrocks vs Killannin (2pm Kenny Park)

An Cheathrú Rua vs Annaghdown (3.15pm Pearse Stadium)

Tuam Stars vs St. James (4.45pm Kenny Park)

Mountbellew/Moylough vs St. Michael’s (6pm Pearse Stadium)

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Oranmore/Maree vs Williamstown (12.30pm Tuam Stadium)

Kilconly vs Oileánn Árann (1pm The Prairie)

Dunmore MacHales vs Corofin (3.13pm Tuam Stadium)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Glenamaddy (5pm Milltown)