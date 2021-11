This week’s special guest (8th November) on ‘Over The Line’ was Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade.

Caolin hails from Monivea and has played over 130 times for Connacht. He made his Ireland debut off the bench against the USA last July.

He chats to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh and William Davies.

Connacht return to action on Friday, 26th November when they host the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm.