Our special guest this week on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ was Galway Camogie Chairman Brian Griffin.

It has been a fantastic year for Galway Camogie and we will look back on the success of the Galway team and look ahead to an interesting year coming up.

Brian was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.