This week’s special guests on were Galway City Harriers’ duo Brian Bruton and Kathryn Casserly.

Brian is a leading athlete in his own right and is the race director of the Streets of Galway.

Kathryn has competed in European cross-country events and managed Presentation College Athenry to All-Ireland success.

They were talking to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.