OVER THE LINE: Ballinasloe Festival of Golf Takes Place in September

Ballinasloe are hosting a two-week long golf event next month (September 6th-18th) with over €15,000 in prizes.

Team of four in any combination can enter for €160. There’s also a Ladies Team prize and among big prizes on offer is a PowaKaddy Golf Trolley for a hole in one.

Further details can be found by contacting Ballinasloe Golf Club or checking out the posters below.

On ‘Over The Line’ this week (Monday, 23rd August), Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly sat down with Noreen Kenny from the organising committee to find out more.

