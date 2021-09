print

Two-time Six Nations winner and former Connacht and Ireland winger Alison Miller joined William Davies and the team on this week’s (Monday, 13th September 2021) ‘Over The Line.’

They discuss the farcical changing facilities that awaited both the Connacht and Ulster women’s teams for their interprovincial fixture in Energia Park on Saturday (11th September).

