OVER THE LINE: Alan Gough (Monday, 29th August 2022)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Alan Gough.

Alan Joined Galway United in 1993 and stayed for 18 months before moving onto Shelbourne, Glentoran and Derry City.

One of Galway’s most popular goalkeepers, he returned to Galway in 2004. In 2009 he became the player-manager with Longford Town.

Alan has international caps for the Republic of Ireland at Under19 and Under 21 level.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh

