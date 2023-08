This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Ollie is a very popular figure in Irish soccer circles. Following nine years with Finn Harps, Ollie joined Galway United this season as assistant to John Caulfield and has made a huge contribution to a very successful season so far.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

