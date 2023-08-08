Micheál Donoghue (Over The Line Special Guest – Monday, 7th August 2023)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was former Galway and current Dublin senior hurling manager Micheál Donoghue.

The Clarinbridge club man was the last man to lead Galway to an All-Ireland title in 2017. He is currently charged with rebuilding the Dublin squad having taken over the job last year.

Micheál captained Clarinbridge to their first county title in 2001 and managed the club to All-Ireland success on a famous day in 2011.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.

